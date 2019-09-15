Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

8 a.m. ET: Greetings from sunny Miami Gardens, Fla., where the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins will renew their AFC East rivalry this afternoon.

The Patriots enter this Week 2 matchups at 1-0 after smoking the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3 last Sunday in their season opener. The Dolphins were on the wrong end of an even more lopsided result: a 59-10 Baltimore Ravens beatdown at Hard Rock Stadium in the first game of the Brian Flores era.

It appears likely New England, which has won just once in its last six visits to South Florida, will have Antonio Brown in the lineup today for the first time. The star wideout made the trip and reportedly is expected to make his Patriots debut this afternoon after joining the team on Monday.

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, and right tackle Marcus Cannon reportedly is not expected to play as he recovers from a shoulder injury suffered against the Steelers. Expect Korey Cunningham, Marshall Newhouse or Joe Thuney to fill Cannon’s spot in the starting offensive line.

Despite rumors that James White might have remained in New England with his wife expecting their child, the Patriots running back did travel with the team to Miami.

Miami’s roster might be the least talented in the NFL, and the Dolphins will be down a few more notable players for this contest, as safety Reshad Jones and wide receiver Albert Wilson have been ruled out. Starting right tackle Julien Davenport also landed on injured reserve this week after suffering a serious leg injury in practice, forcing Flores to insert newly acquired journeyman J’Marcus Webb into an already shaky unit.

Keep a close eye today on Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is expected to play despite receiving permission this week to seek a trade. Fitzpatrick had the worst game of his career against the Ravens (six catches allowed on six targets for 117 yards and three touchdowns) and reportedly is unhappy with Flores’ insistence on playing him at multiple positions.

With the forecast calling for a high of 90 degrees this afternoon and a heat index of 100, the Dolphins are busting out their gorgeous white throwback uniforms, forcing the Patriots to wear blue in Miami for the first time since 2014.

Some things never go out of style… We're breaking out the throwbacks 🔥#FinsUp x @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/Ofj2UQIReL — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 12, 2019

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Be sure to check back here throughout the morning for full pregame coverage.

