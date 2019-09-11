With the acquisition of Antonio Brown becoming official on Monday, Bill Belichick finally addressed the signing, saying the team is going to take things day-by-day.

When asked if he was worried about character issues surrounding Brown, Belichick reminded reporters about the talk surrounding the team’s acquisition of Rany Moss in 2007.

Moss made his unhappiness known with the Raiders before being traded to the Patriots in 2007. Moss was a model citizen for at least one season in New England, catching 98 passes for 1,493 yards with 23 touchdowns in 2007.

Tom Brady also has voiced his excitement over Brown heading to New England, and took after his coach by invoking Moss as a blueprint for why he believes Brown will fit in in Foxboro.

“I’ve had a lot of experience in 20 years of football with a lot of different teammates,” Brady told Westwood One’s Jim Gray. “If you look at a guy like Randy – whatever was said about him – he’s a great friend of mine 12 years later after we met. We have a great relationship. He came in and set the league on fire that season. He was so excited to play and compete, was an incredible teammate, and what we did that season was the best statistical season our team has ever had in terms of offense. So, you don’t judge anything. I’m not judging anything before I’ve had a chance to go out and practice and prepare. I’ve had so many great teammates over the years.”

Brady sees something in Brown that makes him think the same thing is possible.

“Antonio, meeting him today, I really enjoyed being around him,” Brady added. “He’s a very smart football player, knows how to play the game. He’s been extremely productive, and the only thing that I know we can do is to go out there and work at it, to meet and to communicate and get on the practice field and go through things. I’m not buying into any hype or potential. I’m into work. He’s into work. Our entire offense is into doing what’s in the best interest of the team, and I’m really excited to get to practice on Wednesday.”

And we’re all pretty excited for Sunday.

