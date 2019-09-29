Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did the Patriots really win if Julian Edelman didn’t put up a postgame social media post?

New England came out of Buffalo with a 16-10 win over the Bills on Sunday afternoon after an incredible game from the Patriots’ defense. And just as he’s done the previous three weeks, Edelman took to Instagram to celebrate the W.

For Week 4, the wide receiver depicted head coach Bill Belichick as “Buffalo Bill” with the score above his head with the simple caption, “Ridin’ home with a W. 🐎 #TeamWin”.

Check it out:

We think this is Edelman’s best one yet.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images