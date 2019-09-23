Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman reportedly got some good news Monday.

The New England Patriots receiver left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a reported chest injury. The injury to Edelman, who did not return to the game and finished with seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, was the biggest storyline to emerge from New England’s 30-14 victory.

The initial update after the game was encouraging, and additional updates Monday further suggested that Edelman will be just fine.

Here’s the latest from NFL Media’s Michael Giardi and Ian Rapoport:

Told that Julian Edelman will have more tests today. Possible MRI to see if there is any damage to the rib cartilage. As @RapSheet reported yesterday, X-Rays were negative #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 23, 2019

Source on Julian Edelman: “He’ll be good” … Another indication that the injury isn’t major and he hasn’t been ruled out for this week. https://t.co/n4a6hAX0BU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2019

Whether Edelman is able to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills remains to be seen.

The 33-year-old has 17 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown through three games this season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images