Will the Philadelphia Eagles continue struggling to tame the Detroit Lions?

The teams will meet Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in an NFL Week 3 game. The 1-0-1 Lions are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, while the 1-1 Eagles are looking to bounce back from their loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Lions and Eagles have faced off twice in recent years, with Detroit topping Philadelphia by one point in 2015 and 2016 meetings.

Here’s how to watch Eagles vs. Lions.

When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images