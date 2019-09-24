Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mark Schlereth is as sick of Antonio Brown as everyone else.

The NFL analyst ripped into Brown after the ex-Patriots receiver went on a Twitter tirade on Sunday in which he claimed to be done with the NFL. On Tuesday, however, Schlereth said he does not believe Bill Belichick and New England owe an explanation for signing the maligned All-Pro receiver. But Schlereth did hold back from shredding Brown one more time.

“If you put on the film the guy is amazing but you get to the point where you say yeah, but he’s an amazing ass-clown too so at some point we decided to move on,” Schlereth said on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself” when asked if Belichick had to justify his reasons for bringing Brown in.

When host Jason Whitlock followed up and asked if Belichick should regret the decision, Schlereth jokingly quipped “I think I’ve moved on from that topic.”

⁉️Darnell’s Question of the Day: Does Belichick owe an explanation for signing AB? "If you put on the film the guy is amazing but you get to the point where you say yeah, but he’s an amazing ass-clown too so at some point we decided to move on." — @MarkSchlereth pic.twitter.com/QURAXToUSp — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) September 24, 2019

Schlereth’s got jokes.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images