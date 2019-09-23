It’s safe to say that Mark Schlereth is sick of Antonio Brown.
And, honestly, who could blame him?
Brown, who was released by the New England Patriots on Friday, went off the rails Sunday morning on Twitter. Among the troubled receiver’s many tweets was one in which he claimed he’s done playing football because NFL owners refuse to “pay up.”
The tweet showed a flagrant lack of self-awareness from a man who currently is facing allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual misconduct, among other things.
And, well, Schlereth was having none of it.
Take a look:
You tell him, Stink.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images