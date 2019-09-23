Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say that Mark Schlereth is sick of Antonio Brown.

And, honestly, who could blame him?

Brown, who was released by the New England Patriots on Friday, went off the rails Sunday morning on Twitter. Among the troubled receiver’s many tweets was one in which he claimed he’s done playing football because NFL owners refuse to “pay up.”

The tweet showed a flagrant lack of self-awareness from a man who currently is facing allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual misconduct, among other things.

And, well, Schlereth was having none of it.

Take a look:

1) the NFL was here long before you and it will be long after you’re gone. 2) it’s called personal conduct policy…read it! 3) you’re not a victim you’re an asshole. 4) carry on! https://t.co/GwD3VsxJH9 — mark schlereth (@markschlereth) September 22, 2019

You tell him, Stink.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images