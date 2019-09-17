Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Garrett Smithley isn’t “mad” at Kyle Busch, nor is he about to be dismissed as some throwaway, unqualified driver.

Smithley and Busch made contact late in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The run-in was one of many factors that contributed to Busch’s underwhelming 19th place finish.

It also led to a testy post-race interview from Busch, who believes Smithley and other backmarkers don’t belong on the same track as NASCAR’s elite. The comments led to somewhat of a back-and-forth between Busch, Smithley and Joey Gase, a fellow backmarker who also made contact with Busch late in the race.

Monday afternoon, Smithely took to Facebook to share his side of the story, as well as to defend similarly under-funded drivers.

As for Busch, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver currently sits fourth in the playoff standings with two races remaining in the Round of 16. He’s in no real danger of missing the cut for the Round of 12.

Next up is the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, where Busch has six wins a sterling 7.0 average finish.

