Chris Paul’s stay in Oklahoma City might be short.

The Miami Heat retain a ‘level of interest’ in trading for the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday, citing NBA sources. The Thunder acquired Paul in July from the Houston Rockets as part of the Russell Westbrook trade, and the Heat reportedly tried to trade for Paul shortly thereafter. Miami and OKC failed to agree to terms, but the Heat still want Paul, and the 34-year-old is interested in taking his talents to South Florida, according to Charania’s sources.

However, the parties reportedly will take a wait-and-see approach to a potential trade. Paul is willing to enter training camp as the Thunder’s leader, and Miami will see how the season unfolds before potentially re-launching it’s pursuit of the nine-time NBA All-Star.

Paul’s contract, which has three years and $124 remaining, also represents a potential roadblock. The Heat would have to include several large contracts to make the deal work, but the teams might be able to do so with sufficient will, and perhaps the help of a third team.

