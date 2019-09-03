Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys took each other to the ledge, but it appears cooler heads will prevail before the 2019 NFL season begins.

A deal between Elliott and the Cowboys is close to done, Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday. PFT’s Mike Florio cited “chatter” indicating the contract is expected to be a six-year pact worth $90 million.

Source with direct knowledge of situation when asked whether this is accurate said, "Not done, but close." https://t.co/jOexo1OZfQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 3, 2019

That’s in line with a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, who reported Tuesday the two sides are “acting with a sense of urgency” to get the deal done before the 2019 season begins for Dallas on Sunday against the New York Giants. The ESPN duo reported a deal “does not appear to be far off” but also noted there are still some hurdles to clear. Multiple reports indicate Elliott — who had been working out in Mexico — has returned to Texas to sign his new deal.

The former All-Pro running back held out for the entirety of Cowboys training camp and didn’t appear in a single preseason game. If he’s inserted right back into the lineup, it won’t take long to see where he’s at physically when Dallas opens its season Sunday vs. the Giants.

Elliott again solidified himself as one of the top two or three running backs in the sport last season when he led the league in rushing attempts and rushing yards despite missing one game. His 4.7 yards per attempt were his highest since his All-Pro rookie season, and the former No. 4 pick also ran for six touchdowns for Dallas.