Antonio Brown is a bit of a goofball, but fortunately for him his coach is too.

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver, amid heaps of drama over the last few days, dropped a Youtube video Friday night that featured a recorded conversation with Raiders coach Jon Gruden. It more or less was Gruden saying that he likes Brown and thinks he’s a great player, but wants him to cut the off-the-field nonsense.

You can imagine a coach might not be too pleased about a private conversation getting made public, but it didn’t appear to annoy Gruden all that much, according to an ESPN report.

“It wasn’t immediately clear when the call between Brown and Gruden took place,” the report said. “A Raiders source told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that Gruden was truly amused by the video and even thought it was ‘awesome.'”

OK then.

The Raiders plan to play Brown on Monday, even though it was reported earlier in the week that he might be suspended due to his reported profanity-laced tirade at general manager Mike Mayock. For what it’s worth, Brown denied saying some of the things to Mayock that were reported.

What fun this has become.

