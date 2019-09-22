Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yeah, it’s probably safe to say that Robert Kraft doesn’t regret releasing Antonio Brown.

The New England Patriots owner was one of many Sunday morning who were attacked by Brown on Twitter. In particular, Brown put Kraft on blast for having yet received punishment for his role in the Orchids of Asia scandal in Jupiter, Fla., earlier this year.

One of the main storylines to come out of Brown’s release in New England pertains to whether the Patriots will have to pay the troubled receiver. Language in Brown’s contract reportedly gets the Patriots off the hook, but the situation nevertheless is quite murky. Brown reportedly plans to file a grievance over the $10 million once guaranteed to him by the Patriots.

However, regardless of the outcome of Brown’s grievance, Kraft reportedly will refuse to pay the star wideout because of what he tweeted Sunday morning.

Check out this report from Adam Schefter:

After Antonio Brown’s latest Twitter tirade this morning, one NFL source texted: “Kraft never writing that check, no matter what the ruling is now.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

This could get interesting.

In addition to going after Kraft, Brown put Ben Roethlisberger on blast, claimed he’s done with the NFL and tore into Shannon Sharpe. He also fired off a baffling tweet about Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko.

And to think, some Patriots players reportedly were upset the team released him.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images