Fans Will Love Javon Baker’s Reaction To Getting Drafted By Patriots

The Patriots drafted another wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it sounds like the 22-year-old is coming in with a chip on his shoulder.

New England selected Javon Baker with the No. 110 pick in the fourth round. It marked another offensive selection for de facto general manager Eliot Wolf after also picking offensive lineman Layden Robinson with the No. 103 pick on Saturday.

Baker took to Instagram live after he was drafted, and the UCF product was more than elated to finally get drafted after waiting two days.

“Took too (expletive) long. You gotta pay, you gotta pay,” Baker said. “You took too long. Took too mother(expletive) long. Y’all finna pay.”

Head coach Jerod Mayo wanted players with high character and strong attitudes, and it didn’t take long for Baker to display that after he was drafted.

Opposing teams probably will hope Baker doesn’t take inspiration from Amon-Ra St. Brown and write down every receiver that was taken ahead of him. Though, hopefully, there might not be any hard feelings for Patriots second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk.

Baker’s reaction should excite Patriots fans as New England continues to build around first-round pick Drake Maye following a year when the offense had plenty of low points.