The Boston Red Sox will change up their lineup card Sunday as they look to salvage a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

After dropping Games 1 and 2 at Tropicana Field, Alex Cora will scramble his batting order for Sunday’s Game 3.

Jackie Bradley Jr. will lead off as Boston’s only regular outfielder in the lineup. He’ll be aided by Sam Travis in left and Gorkys Hernandez in right. Christian Vazquez will bat fifth and play first, with Juan Centeno getting the start behind the dish. Chris Owings slides into the second base slot.

Nathan Eovaldi takes the hill in his 11th start of the season. He’ll be opposed by southpaw Ryan Yarbrough.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (80-74)

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, 1B

Sam Travis, LF

Gorkys Hernandez, RF

Chris Owings, 2B

Juan Centeno, C

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (1-0, 6.19 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (92-63)

Joey Wendle, 3B

Austin Meadows, RF

Tommy Pham, LF

Ji-Man Choi, DH

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Nate Lowe, 1B

Willy Adames, SS

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Mike Zunino, C

Ryan Yarbrough, LHP (11-4, 3.78 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images