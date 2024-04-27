The Patriots addressed their top three needs in the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft, and Day 3 will be a chance for them to build more depth on the roster.
New England drafted Drake Maye third overall in the first round, Ja’Lynn Polk 37th overall in the second round after trading back and Caedan Wallace 68th overall in the third round.
For Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, the Patriots have picks Nos. 103 and 110 in the fourth round, picks Nos. 180 and 193 in the sixth round and pick No. 231 in the seventh round. New England always can trade back to acquire more assets, but let’s look at what ESPN and NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah have as the best remaining prospects heading into the the top of the fourth round.
ESPN
CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina
S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
WR Brenden Rice, USC
CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame
EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas
Daniel Jeremiah
OT Christian Jones, Texas
DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
TE Tanner McLachlan, Arizona
TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina
WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
S Jordan Hicks, Washington State
RB Ray Davis, Kentucky
Of course, this is not an exhaustive list, and New England could have other players higher on its board. But it should give fans an idea of the type of player the Patriots could pick in the fourth round. They could continue going with offense and add more depth to the offensive line or add a pass-catcher. De facto general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo also could make the team’s first defensive choice. Cornerback was seen as a need for the Patriots heading into the draft.
Where do you want to see New England go on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft? Sound off in the comments!
