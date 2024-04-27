The Patriots addressed their top three needs in the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft, and Day 3 will be a chance for them to build more depth on the roster.

New England drafted Drake Maye third overall in the first round, Ja’Lynn Polk 37th overall in the second round after trading back and Caedan Wallace 68th overall in the third round.

For Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, the Patriots have picks Nos. 103 and 110 in the fourth round, picks Nos. 180 and 193 in the sixth round and pick No. 231 in the seventh round. New England always can trade back to acquire more assets, but let’s look at what ESPN and NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah have as the best remaining prospects heading into the the top of the fourth round.

ESPN

CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina

S Jaden Hicks, Washington State

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

TE Cade Stover, Ohio State

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

WR Brenden Rice, USC

CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame

EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas

Daniel Jeremiah

OT Christian Jones, Texas

DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

TE Tanner McLachlan, Arizona

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

S Jordan Hicks, Washington State

RB Ray Davis, Kentucky

Of course, this is not an exhaustive list, and New England could have other players higher on its board. But it should give fans an idea of the type of player the Patriots could pick in the fourth round. They could continue going with offense and add more depth to the offensive line or add a pass-catcher. De facto general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo also could make the team’s first defensive choice. Cornerback was seen as a need for the Patriots heading into the draft.

Where do you want to see New England go on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft? Sound off in the comments!