Nick Foles’ debut in Jacksonville did not go nearly as planned.

The Jaguars quarterback, who was appearing in his first game after signing with the team in March, suffered an injury in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Super Bowl MVP threw a beautiful 35-yard pass to to D.J. Clark, who reeled it in over his shoulder to put the Jags on the board and cut the Chiefs’ lead down to just three points.

But the play resulted in a loss of the quarterback after Foles was sandwiched between two defenders. He was removed from the game and evaluated before being ruled out. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported he suffered a broken left clavicle.

#Jaguars QB Nick Foles suffered a fracture clavicle. He’s out indefinitely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2019

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone confirmed the news after his team’s 40-26 loss, per First Coast News’ Chris Porter before ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he will undergo surgery Monday.

Jaguars’ QB Nick Foles will undergo surgery Monday on his broken clavicle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2019

Foles completed five of his eight passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images