Baseball players are superstitious.

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso definitely buys into that cliche. In the NISSAN Social Drive, NESN’s Jahmai Webster details Alonso’s interesting tactics in the Mets’ blowout win on Thursday.

Watch the full NISSAN Social Drive in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports