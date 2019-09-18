Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — After a couple of weeks of perfect practice attendance, two New England Patriots players were absent from Wednesday’s session.

Fullback James Develin and outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun were not spotted at the beginning of Wednesday’s practice. Develin briefly was checked out on the sideline during the Patriots’ Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins, but he returned to the game, and his injury wasn’t announced. An injury also wasn’t announced for Calhoun on Sunday.

The Patriots do not have a backup fullback on their 53-man roster, though Jakob Johnson is on their practice squad. The Patriots could use a tight end — either Ryan Izzo or Matt LaCosse — at fullback, however.

Calhoun has played 79 snaps in two weeks. He’s shared time at outside linebacker with John Simon, Chase Winovich, Jamie Collins, Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images