Are we really surprised?
Julian Edelman, who suffered a chest injury last week against the New York Jets, will play Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. However, the New England Patriots receiver might not see his usual workload.
Here’s Rapoport’s tweet, which also includes an update on running back Rex Burkhead:
Like Edelman, Burkhead now is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The 3-0 Patriots and 3-0 Bills will square off in Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images