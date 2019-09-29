Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are we really surprised?

Julian Edelman, who suffered a chest injury last week against the New York Jets, will play Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. However, the New England Patriots receiver might not see his usual workload.

Here’s Rapoport’s tweet, which also includes an update on running back Rex Burkhead:

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman (chest) will play vs. the #Bills, source said, but his snaps will hinge on how he feels. He may take less than his full allotment. Meanwhile, RB Rex Burkhead (foot) is a game-time decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2019

Like Edelman, Burkhead now is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots’ RB Rex Burkhead, listed as questionable for today due to a foot injury, is expected to play, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2019

The 3-0 Patriots and 3-0 Bills will square off in Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images