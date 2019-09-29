Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UPDATED (9:05 a.m. ET): New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead now is expected to playis expected to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

An earlier report indicated Burkhead would be a game-time decision as he deals with a foot injury.

ORIGINAL STORY: The New England Patriots won’t know until they arrive at New Era Field whether Rex Burkhead will be fit to play against the Buffalo Bills.

The running back, who’s officially listed as questionable with a foot injury, will be a game-time decision, according to a report Sunday morning from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Burkhead has been the Patriots’ most effective all-around back through three games, leading the team in rushing yards (112 on 24 carries for a 4.7 yards-per-rush average) and tying for second in receptions (13 for 110 yards) behind wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Injuries have hampered Burkhead throughout his Patriots tenure, however. He missed six games in 2017 and eight in 2018 as he battled neck, knee, rib and head ailments.

If Burkhead cannot go against Buffalo, more of the rushing burden will fall on Sony Michel, who’s averaging just 2.4 yards per carry this season and hasn’t caught a pass. The Patriots also will have James White back in the mix after the pass-catching ace missed last week’s win over the New York Jets for the birth of his son. Brandon Bolden could see an increased offensive role, too, if Burkhead is inactive.

Burkhead is one of eight Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday, along with Edelman, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive end Michael Bennett, tight end Matt LaCosse, offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse, receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski and safety Nate Ebner.

Edelman reportedly is expected to play. The statuses of the other seven are unclear.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in Orchard Park, N.Y. Inactives for both teams will be announced at 11:30 a.m.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images