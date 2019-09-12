Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Good offensive linemen are tough to come by, Peyton Manning probably knows that more than just about anybody.

And it turns out the former All-Pro quarterback was willing to go to pretty great lengths to make sure he was well protected in the pocket, and no request was going too far.

According to former All-Pro tackle Joe Thomas, the Broncos quarterback once came to him with a proposition to get him sent from the Cleveland Browns to Manning’s Denver Broncos, asking Thomas to go No. 2 on his GM’s desk in Cleveland in order to get him shipped out of town. Thomas told the story on On “The ThomaHawk Show” (47:45 mark).

“When I was in my seventh year, the Broncos were making a run, Peyton Manning was still the quarterback. Peyton called me up and basically asked me to go Antonio Brown on our GM at the time in order to get traded,” Thomas said. “Because there was some conversation about trading me to the Broncos because they had lost their left tackle for the season. And he asked me to go into my GM’s office and poop on his desk.”

Antonio Brown certainly did some crazy stuff that led to his release from the Oakland Raiders, but this is some Todd Packer-level degeneracy.

The things will quarterbacks are willing to do to protect their blind side …

