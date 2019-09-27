Could Peyton Manning make his way back into the world of football someday?
Perhaps, suggests his father, Archie.
The ex-quarterback has enjoyed some much-deserved downtime since retiring from the NFL in 2015, but there’s been plenty of speculation surrounding if and/or when the 43-year-old will make his return to the sport.
Archie addressed the speculation with the Indianapolis Star this week.
“Peyton, somewhere along the line, would like to be back in football — in ownership or front office or something,” Archie said, per the Star.
But there’s a catch.
“… (But) that would kind of isolate him and right now he’s doing a lot of different things and really enjoying doing a lot of different things,” Archie said.
Fair enough.
