Could Peyton Manning make his way back into the world of football someday?

Perhaps, suggests his father, Archie.

The ex-quarterback has enjoyed some much-deserved downtime since retiring from the NFL in 2015, but there’s been plenty of speculation surrounding if and/or when the 43-year-old will make his return to the sport.

Archie addressed the speculation with the Indianapolis Star this week.

“Peyton, somewhere along the line, would like to be back in football — in ownership or front office or something,” Archie said, per the Star.

But there’s a catch.

“… (But) that would kind of isolate him and right now he’s doing a lot of different things and really enjoying doing a lot of different things,” Archie said.

Fair enough.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images