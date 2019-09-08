Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Given Andrew Yang’s political affiliation (Democrat), he probably had a decent number of supporters in New England, particularly in Massachusetts.

That was, until he decided to tweet about the Patriots in Saturday.

Yang, a fringe candidate for the 2020 presidential election, vented his frustrations shortly after news broke that the Patriots signed Antonio Brown. A native of Schenectady, N.Y., Yang already was a Patriots hater, but now his hatred for the six-time Super Bowl champions is at an all-time high.

Check out this tweet:

Man I can’t stand the Patriots. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 7, 2019

Get in line, Andrew.

But hey, in Yang’s defense, Brown is a pretty tough person to like, and his social media posts aren’t helping.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images