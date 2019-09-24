Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox might be out of postseason contention, but they’re doing their best to enjoy the final days of the 2019 season.

During their loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Mookie Betts made arguably the throw of the year, uncorking a ball 305 feet on a line from right field to get Avisail Garcia out at third. Alex Cora loved the play, while Betts had a somewhat subdued reaction.

And during Betts’ postgame media availability, Rafael Devers couldn’t help but intervene. Devers’ locker at Tropicana Field was right next to Betts’, so he kept popping in and out of the interview.

Take a look:

Rafael Devers with the videobomb of the year after Mookie Betts made one of the best plays of the season. pic.twitter.com/MY5OFtqe4b — NESN (@NESN) September 24, 2019

Never change, Raffy.

The Red Sox on Tuesday will kick off their penultimate series of the campaign, a three-game road set with the Texas Rangers.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images