The question of which Gordon Hayward we’ll see in 2019-20 sparks plenty chatter among NBA observers.

ESPN on Monday ranked the Boston Celtics forward No. 65 on a list of the NBA’s 100 “best players” for the 2019-20 season. Although the appearance of Hayward, an NBA All-Star in 2017, on the list isn’t controversial, whether he’ll live up to his ranking has divided the opinions of some of the experts who compiled ESPN’s list. Hayward’s recovery from that gruesome leg injury predictably is the main point of contention in the debate.

Tim MacMahon believes Hayward, the player “most likely” to outperform his ranking, will thrive due to the Celtics’ offseason roster upheaval.

“… (Hayward) arrived in Boston as a top-30 player,” MacMahon writes. “It’s probably a stretch to expect him to get back to that level with the Celtics, who have too many mouths to feed to build an entire offense around him like the Utah Jazz did. But Hayward should benefit from a better atmosphere in Boston, and a full year of chipping away at rust and doubt could merit All-Star consideration in the Eastern Conference.

Although MacMahon joins Celtics center Enes Kanter in suggesting Hayward might deliver an All-Star-caliber season, doubts over his health and sharpness remain. Two ESPN writers name Hayward as the “least likely to live up to his ranking.”

Malika Andrews believes the Celtics’ fortunes will depend heavily on how closely Hayward comes to reaching the peak-performance level he enjoyed in Utah.

“… Hayward seemed to grow more comfortable during the 2018-19 season, but he never appeared to be back in pre-injury form,” Andrews writes. “If he cannot inch back toward 100 percent, his ranking will likely slip. Boston is counting on Hayward to replace some of the production the team lost during summer free agency.”

Nick Friedell floats the idea young Celtics stars will re-assert themselves this season at Hayward’s expense.

“Hayward should be better after another year of work following that gruesome leg injury, but the problem for the Celtics is that he just might never be the player he once was,” Friedell writes. “Some nights last season, he showed flashes of who he was before the injury, and other times he had little impact on the floor. Hayward might get passed this season by a group of young, hungry players coming up behind him.”

While Hayward is one of three Celtics on ESPN’s 100 “best players” list, the others might face as much scrutiny over their play. After all, their rankings don’t hang in the balance like Hayward’s seemingly does.

