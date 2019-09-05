Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This preseason has been, um, forgettable for Antonio Brown.

Between messing up his feet, his whole helmet ordeal and, more recently, him airing out his general manger on Instagram, Brown’s Oakland Raiders tenure is not off to a smashing start.

And now, he’s suspended.

The wide receiver reportedly got into it with GM Mike Mayock, and that news breaking (of course) led to some wild reactions on Twitter.

*everyone currently forwarding this to the jacka** in your league who drafted him* — The Commish (@FFBCommissioner) September 5, 2019

AB in the raiders locker room 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CvgpkFCbnJ — 16-0 SZN ⚜️🤩 (@OldManBrees) September 5, 2019

More like Antonio Clown — Bryce (@donteverpunt) September 5, 2019

And finally…

Adam will he be able to wear his old helmet during the suspension thanks — Ned (@Nedsfeed) September 5, 2019

What a wild ride this has become.

The Raiders kick off their season Monday night at home against the Denver Broncos.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images