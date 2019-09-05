This preseason has been, um, forgettable for Antonio Brown.
Between messing up his feet, his whole helmet ordeal and, more recently, him airing out his general manger on Instagram, Brown’s Oakland Raiders tenure is not off to a smashing start.
And now, he’s suspended.
The wide receiver reportedly got into it with GM Mike Mayock, and that news breaking (of course) led to some wild reactions on Twitter.
And finally…
What a wild ride this has become.
The Raiders kick off their season Monday night at home against the Denver Broncos.
Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images