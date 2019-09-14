Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been no secret that Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts have been having phenomenal seasons for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has solidified one of the most potent left sides of the infield in baseball, and the duo has brought the lumber seemingly everyday for the struggling Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts became just the second shortstop in Major League Baseball history to launch 30 home runs with 50 doubles, joining Alex Rodriguez. Devers sits one home run away from the same milestone.

It would be the first time in baseball history two players on the same team reached that mark in the same season.

For more on the duo, check out “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images