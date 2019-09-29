Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MetLife Stadium on Sunday will play host to two teams going in different directions.

Or maybe they end up going in the same direction. Who knows? Time will tell. Either way, the New York Giants are set to host the Washington Redskins in Week 4 action Sunday afternoon.

After benching Eli Manning and going with Daniel Jones for Week 3, the Giants earned their first win of the season and suddenly look like a somewhat promising team. The Redskins, meanwhile, are the only team in the NFC to have lost each of their first three games.

Here’s how to watch Redskins vs. Giants:

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images