Another week, another tall task for the hapless Miami Dolphins.

The 0-3 Dolphins, who have already been outscored by 117 points this season, return home Sunday afternoon where they’ll host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Once again, oddsmakers are preparing for a blowout with the Chargers pegged as 15-point favorites in southern Florida.

Here’s how to watch Dolphins-Chargers.

When: Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images