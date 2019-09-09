Count Rex Ryan among those who aren’t very high on Antonio Brown.

Brown has rubbed many the wrong way by how he’s handled himself dating back to the end of the 2018 NFL season. The star wideout’s departure from Pittsburgh was awfully messy, and his stint in Oakland, while brief, will go down as one of the most bizarre and chaotic in league history.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection now finds himself in New England, where nonsense and drama won’t be tolerated. At this point, Ryan seems to believe it’s the only place Brown will be able to play without any issues.

“First off, I don’t believe one thing he says to me, face to face. I think he’s a phony. He proved that,” Ryan said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” “I mean, look what he said to his teammates in Oakland when he goes, ‘Hey guys, I’m gonna hold you guys accountable. In fact, I’m gonna fine you if you don’t do it.’ Really? How about you start with yourself? Then that apology, got very emotional. Oh my god. What is wrong with this guy? But I do know one thing. The guy would have zero respect for me, he had zero respect for Mike Tomlin. The only guy in the history of the game could he have some respect for would be Bill Belichick, because you know why? He’s the greatest of all time. You’re playing with the greatest football player of all time in Tom Brady. So if it’s ever gonna happen, it’s gonna happen right now. It’s interesting, though, there are several guys who I know that have played for the New England Patriots or coached with the Patriots. Not one of them thinks he’s going to last more than five games.”

Ryan isn’t the only pundit approaching Brown’s Patriots tenure with little confidence. Skip Bayless also isn’t sure AB will be able to last in Foxboro, as he wonders if the All-Pro receiver will be able to handle being treated like just another player on the 53-man roster.

Given all that’s transpired with Brown, it feels like it’s time for him to put up or shut up. He’ll likely receive his first opportunity at turning things around Sunday when he’s expected to make his Patriots debut in Miami against the Dolphins.

