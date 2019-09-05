Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of Rob Gronkowski’s most memorable highlights from his final NFL season surely is one he’d like to forget.

The New England Patriots called on Gronkowski to serve as the last line of defense and help secure a week 14 win over the Miami Dolphins, who needed a miracle to overcome their division rival at Hard Rock Stadium. As we know, the Fins’ prayers were answered, as they employed a play right out of the backyard to stun the eventual Super Bowl champions.

The Patriots, who were expecting a Hail Mary on the game’s final play, slated Gronkowski as a safety. Unfortunately for the now-former tight end, he never received an opportunity to log a pass breakup. Instead, he was overmatched by the speed of Miami running back Kenyan Drake, who blew by Gronkowski en route to the end zone.

Gronkowski relived the play — and the Patriots’ 2018 season as a whole — during the latest edition of “America’s Game” on NFL Network. Now that he’s long removed from the blunder and left football as a champion, the five-time Pro Bowl selection can laugh about it.

“I was the safety and it was supposed to be a Hail Mary. There was no Hail Mary,” Gronkowski said. “They were doing the hook and ladder and all of a sudden I see Kenyan Drake coming full speed. I know this guy’s fast. He blows right by me, I almost fall and they won the game. It was the ‘Miami Miracle.’ I missed that tackle. You know, even though I’m a spectacular tackler, I missed it that time, alright?”

“We all had to look in the mirror… Who are we going to be and what are we going to be?” The @McCourtyTwins take us through the mentality coming off two tough losses. 👇 📺: #AmericasGame on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/uHTNPDarxB — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 5, 2019

Don’t worry, Gronk. When Patriots fans think about your 2018 campaign, your clutch, fourth-quarter grab in Super Bowl LIII surely is the first play that comes to mind.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images