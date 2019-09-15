Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s rematch day in Los Angeles.

The Rams will host the New Orleans Saints in a rematch of last season’s controversial NFC Championship Game. The Saints, of course, were robbed of a spot in Super Bowl LIII by a flagrant no-call on what should have been pass interference in the final moments of regulation.

Will Drew Brees and the Saints get their revenge? Or will the Rams reassert their position as the NFC’s top dogs?

Here’s how and when to watch Saints vs. Rams:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images