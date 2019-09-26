Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saquon Barkley will miss a good chunk of time, but the latest update on the star running back is a promising one for the Giants and their fans.

Barkley sustained a high ankle sprain in New York’s Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A four-to-eight week timetable since has been put on the second-year pro, who reportedly is more likely to return toward the back end of that frame.

The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year on Tuesday received a second opinion on his ankle, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, which nixed the possibility of surgery. In turn, the Giants currently don’t plan on shelving the 22-year-old.

“At this point, no. … I want to be clear, (the plan) doesn’t involve putting Saquon on IR,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Thursday, per Raanan.

It will be interesting to see how the Giants handle Barkley down the road. If he ultimately requires eight weeks of rehab and New York finds itself completely out of the playoff hunt upon his full recovery, it might be in the franchise’s best interest to sit the Penn State product for the remainder of the season. The Giants, obviously, should err on the side of caution with Barkley and keeping him off the field only would increase their likelihood of obtaining a higher draft pick in 2020.

If Daniel Jones’ debut is any indication, the Giants have a very bright future in front of them. It’s tough to imagine New York contending this season even at full strength, so it might be wise for the team to plan ahead.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images