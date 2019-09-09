Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After an action-packed first Sunday of the 2019 NFL season, football fans will be treated to not one, but two “Monday Night Football” showdowns.

The first of the pair will pit the Houston Texans against the New Orleans Saints in a heavyweight bout at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Texans fell in the AFC Wild Card round last season, while a now-infamous missed pass interference call doomed the Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

New Orleans is pegged as the favorite heading into the primetime clash, but there’s no doubt Deshaun Watson and Co. will be hungry to kick off their 2019 campaign with a road upset.

Here’s how to watch Texans-Saints online:

When: Monday, Sept. 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

