Jacoby Brissett’s game still has a ways to go before he’s included among the NFL’s top tier of quarterbacks.

Tom Brady also seems to believe his former backup’s wardrobe could use a little work.

Brissett over the weekend shared an Instagram photo of himself departing the Colts’ team plane as Indianapolis arrived in Los Angeles for Week 1. But instead of wishing Brissett luck ahead of his first start of the 2019 season, Brady instead threw a playful jab at his old friend.

“Did you lose a bet?? 🤣,” Brady wrote in the comment section.

In Brady’s defense, it does look like the Colts’ new starting quarterback might have dressed himself in the dark.

Clothing critiques aside, Brissett gave Indianapolis a chance to win this past Sunday, completing 21 of 27 passes for 190 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Unfortunately for the third-year QB, his efforts weren’t enough, as the Colts ultimately fell to the Bolts in overtime.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images