Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Football fans and media members alike have found creative ways to put Patrick Mahomes’ eye-popping stats into perspective.

Troy Aikman fell victim to this Monday night, but the Hall of Fame quarterback didn’t go down quietly.

The Athletic Kansas City recently pointed out Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, is well on his way to surpassing Aikman’s career touchdown pass mark. But Aikman, at least for now, has the ultimate trump card on the Chiefs star, and he wasted no time dropping it in response to the lopsided comparison.

iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles https://t.co/Ba8kjPRnDs — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 24, 2019

Not much you can say to that.

We wonder what Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees have to say after Ryan Clark claimed Mahomes already is better than any of those three ever were.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images