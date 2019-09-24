Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With just over a week remaining until opening night, the Boston Bruins aren’t about to start rushing David Krejci back.

The second-line center fell awkwardly during his second shift of Monday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers, never returning to action. It was announced after the game that Krejci had a lower-body injury, and head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated he didn’t think it was anything serious and that the 33-year-old would be evaluated further later on.

So, it should come as little shock that Krejci did not practice Tuesday in Brighton. Cassidy then indicated Krejci would be reevaluated Wednesday.

“Don’t think it’s serious,” Cassidy reiterated Tuesday, via the team’s officially Twitter account. “But we want to take our time and make sure he’s ready next week.”

The second line already is a questionable area for the Bruins. The right wing, again, remains a mystery, though Karson Kuhlman seems like a likely candidate to fill that role. If Krejci were to miss the start of the season, that line could potentially be a problem area.

Krejci slashed 20-53-73 last season, good for a tie for the most points he’s had in a single campaign — and he did it with a slew of wingers coming through.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images