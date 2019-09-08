New season, same Browns.
We know it’s only Week 1 and Cleveland certainly can turn this into a winning season, but the performance against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday was less than encouraging. Baker Mayfield was 25-of-38 with a touchdown and three interceptions, while his offensive line did little to protect him.
Many thought the Browns would have a breakout season and lock up their first winning season since 2007.
But, as it usually does, Twitter erupted to the outcome. Check out some of the best tweets:
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images