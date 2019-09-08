Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New season, same Browns.

We know it’s only Week 1 and Cleveland certainly can turn this into a winning season, but the performance against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday was less than encouraging. Baker Mayfield was 25-of-38 with a touchdown and three interceptions, while his offensive line did little to protect him.

Many thought the Browns would have a breakout season and lock up their first winning season since 2007.

But, as it usually does, Twitter erupted to the outcome. Check out some of the best tweets:

Hold on…from listening to every analyst in America I was assured the Cleveland Browns got a bye straight into the Super Bowl!!! What happened?!?!?! — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) September 8, 2019

Last time the Browns won a Week 1 NFL game was 5,474 days ago. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 8, 2019

“The browns are a Super Bowl team” pic.twitter.com/AJL9GAmGg9 — Quincy Humphrey (@HumphreyQuincy) September 8, 2019

browns fans rn pic.twitter.com/O5SVezitny — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2019

Bandwagon Browns fans RN pic.twitter.com/vw0QLep0iI — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) September 8, 2019

ThE brOWnS aRe gOinG to WiN The SUPer BoWl pic.twitter.com/L9CSPPuNwK — Spencer Kohlmann (@spencerk_15) September 8, 2019

Ahh, there’s the Cleveland Browns I know. — Anthony (@BigJigglyPanda) September 8, 2019

Checking these scores…what happened to Browns 😂 #NFL100 — . (@Dscon8) September 8, 2019

Nvm man the browns looked horrible today too ima just root for whoever get too 2-0 first https://t.co/HDW8Ru6Bbo — Humble Beast🧘🏾‍♂️ (@leekgotkicks) September 8, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images