Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After taking Game 1 Friday night, the Boston Red Sox fell to the New York Yankees on Saturday at Fenway Park, evening their four-game set at one. Now they’ll look to get back in the win column as they continue the push for a playoff spot.

The Yankees sit comfortably atop the American League East at 93-50, eight games ahead of the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. At 76-66, the Red Sox are seven games out of an AL wild card slot.

Rick Porcello takes the hill for Boston on Sunday, while Masahiro Tanaka will start for New York.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game on TV and online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images