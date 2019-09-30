Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Winning a World Cup sure can be life changing.

Just ask Hanson, Mass. native Sam Mewis.

The United States women’s national team midfielder played a pivotal role in the Team USA’s 2019 World Cup victory over the Netherlands in July. Mewis served as the honorary captain at Sunday night’s New England Revolution game at Gillette Stadium, where talked about what life has been like since winning the championship.

“Life has been great,” she told NBC Sports Boston’s Naoko Funayama during the game. “It’s been super exciting, I think seeing ust the impact the victory has had and getting to experience the whole thing with my teammates and my family is wonderful.

“Everything’s just been super exciting and I’m still kind of basking in the moment.”

The honorary captain for tonight's game is @sammymewy of the @USWNT. She shares her thoughts on this match & explains how being a 2019 World Cup champion has impacted her personally 🏆⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jAd933Dm84 — NE Revolution on NBCSB (@NBCSRevs) September 29, 2019

We can’t wait to see what she’s got up her sleeve for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images