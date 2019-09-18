Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Jackie Bradley Jr. made a highlight-reel catch.
The Boston Red Sox center fielder, as he’s done so many times before, proved how valuable he is in the outfield during Tuesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.
With the game tied at five apiece in the 12th inning, Brandon Belt sent a towering shot to center that looked destined to be at least a double. But Bradley leaped up to make the catch against the Green Monster to save a hit and some extra bags.
Take a look:
He makes this look so, so easy.
