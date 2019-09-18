Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Jackie Bradley Jr. made a highlight-reel catch.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder, as he’s done so many times before, proved how valuable he is in the outfield during Tuesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

With the game tied at five apiece in the 12th inning, Brandon Belt sent a towering shot to center that looked destined to be at least a double. But Bradley leaped up to make the catch against the Green Monster to save a hit and some extra bags.

Take a look:

Another day at the office for Jackie pic.twitter.com/Xu8NMmuRQC — NESN (@NESN) September 18, 2019

He makes this look so, so easy.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports