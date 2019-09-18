Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A late-inning rally and some extra innings didn’t work in Boston’s favor Tuesday night.

The Red Sox were down 5-1 at one point, but a run in the fifth followed by a three-run sixth tied the game before Boston had to knot things up again in the 13th. It wasn’t enough, however, as the San Francisco Giants took the first game of the series in 15 innings 7-6 at Fenway Park.

Nathan Eovaldi turned in four innings, giving up the five earned runs, including a home run to Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski’s grandson, Mike. The bullpen dazzled until running into trouble in the 13th, and surrendering the game-winning run in the 15th.

With the loss, the Red Sox slipped to 79-71, while the Giants climbed to 73-78.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Disappointing.

The Red Sox couldn’t complete the comeback and were unable to extend their winning streak to four.

ON THE BUMP

— San Francisco wasted no time taking the lead in the first when Brandon Belt hit a solo home run into the Green Monster for the 1-0 lead.

— Eovaldi ran into a bit of trouble in the third, giving up two walks, two hits and two runs.

The Giants reclaimed their lead when the right-hander surrendered two walks in the inning. Stephen Vogt doubled to drive in Yastrzemski to make it 2-1. They made it 3-1 with a fielder’s choice from Kevin Pillar, before Brandon Crawford singled to drive in San Francisco’s fourth run.

— Yastrzemski made his mark in the fifth in the ballpark his grandfather called home for 23 years when he homered to center to make it 5-1.

Eovaldi would get out of the inning without further damage, but his night was done after giving up five earned runs on seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

— Colten Brewer pitched a 1-2-3 fifth with two strikeouts.

— Ryan Brasier also collected two strikeouts in a hitless, scoreless seventh, and even received some major help from Brock Holt who made a spectacular catch in right field to rob Vogt.

Brasier came back for the eighth, but got just one out before being pulled.

— Josh Taylor finished off the inning by getting a groundout and strikeout.

— Brandon Workman tossed a scoreless ninth.

— Matt Barnes walked two batters in the 10th, but a spectacular play by Marco Hernandez ended the inning and kept the Giants from cashing in on a potential threat.

— Marcus Walden picked up two strikeouts in a clean 11th.

— Andrew Cashner got out of the 12th unscathed with help from a spectacular catch from Jackie Bradley Jr.

Things didn’t go as smooth in the 13th for the righty, though. Cashner gave up a leadoff single to Kevin Pillar who then was driven in when Crawford doubled to make it 6-5.

— Brian Johnson got the first two outs of the 14th before his night was over.

— Trevor Kelley got the third out to keep the game knotted at six.

The Giants took the lead yet again in the 15th when Donovan Solano hit a ground-rule double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Solano scored on an Alex Dickerson sacrifice fly for the 7-6 lead.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox tied it in the second after loading the bases by working three straight walks. Bradley laced a single to left to make it 1-1.

— Bradley accounted for Boston’s second hit and run with a home run into the Giants’ bullpen to make it 5-2 in the fifth.

— The offense came alive in the sixth when the team scored four runs in the inning.

Mitch Moreland and Christian Vazquez hit back-to-back doubles to each drive in a run, making it 5-4. Vazquez stole third and it proved to be crucial when he was able to score and tie the game on a passed ball.

— Boston loaded the bases with one out in the 13th and was able to tie the game when pinch-hitter Juan Centeno drew a walk to make it 6-6 to keep the game alive.

— The Red Sox again made some noise in the 15th down 7-6 after Xander Bogaerts walked and Devers singled, but were unable to capitalize and dropped the first game of the series.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Never change, Pedro. Never change.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their set with the Giants with the middle game of the series Wednesday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

