The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl title defense begins now.

New England will kick off its 2019 regular-season slate Sunday night when it welcomes the rival Pittsburgh Steelers to Gillette Stadium. The action in Foxboro will begin well before kickoff, as the Patriots will unveil their sixth championship banner during what should be an electrifying pregame ceremony.

Between the festivities and the thrill of the new season, it’s no surprise Tom Brady was all smiles as he arrived to the stadium. You can check out the quarterback’s entrance in the video below, as well as a few of his teammates’.

On the topic of arrivals, new Patriot Antonio Brown flew into his new home earlier Sunday and was met by a handful of excited fans. Unfortunately for AB, he won’t be able to suit up against his former team.

