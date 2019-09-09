Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Wright is sold on Antonio Brown’s ability to positively impact the New England Patriots offense.

However, the FS1 talking head isn’t nearly as sure about Brown’s ability to jive with New England’s organizational culture.

“Antonio Brown, on the field, is the perfect for New England,” Wright said during Monday’s “First Things First” episode. “He can play all three positions play them at an incredibly high level.

” … The question is, and we will get to find this out in real time, was Antonio Brown intentionally sabotaging his way out of Oakland in order to get to New England. If that’s the case, then this probably will work, and this probably will last. Or, did Antonio Brown sabotage himself out of Oakland not intentionally, in which case, why on Earth do we think a guy that couldn’t take a fine for skipping practice is going to take criticism in meetings?”

Watch Wright make his case in the video below.

"Antonio Brown on the field is the perfect fit for New England." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/iHG9zER65B — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 9, 2019

How Brown adjusts to life in New England certainly will be fascinating to follow.

The star receiver is expected to finalize his contract with the Patriots sometime Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images