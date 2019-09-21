Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Seattle Seahawks wanted Antonio Brown just two weeks ago, but does that remain the case now?

Not quite.

The Seahawks admitted they were among the teams kicking the tires on Brown when the Oakland Raiders released him. Brown, of course, landed with the New England Patriots, but was cut Friday after 11 days of nonstop drama, which included multiple sexual misconduct allegations emerging, rape among them.

During his Friday press conference, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked if the Seahawks might make a run at Brown now that he’s a free agent again. He had a pretty blunt response.

“We’re pretty well set right now,” Carroll said, via CBS Sports. “We kind of know where we’re going with that.”

Sounds like a no.

This likely will be the sentiment around the league. Not only has Brown proven to be a distraction, but there’s a chance these allegation end up resulting with Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list or suspended.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images