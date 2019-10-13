Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to remain undefeated by taking down their NFC West division rival.

The undefeated 49ers head a little ways down the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams at the LA Memorial Stadium on Sunday. The Rams are coming off back-to-back losses and need to pick up a win against their division rival before falling too far behind. San Francisco brings in their top rushing attack in the NFL with a defense that has become among the leagues best.

Los Angeles will come into the game missing two key players in corner Aqib Talib and star running back Todd Gurley.

Here’s how to watch 49ers vs Rams online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, at 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go