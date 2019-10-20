Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 49ers are off to a 5-0 start, and they’ll look to improve to 6-0 against one of the NFL’s worst teams in Week 7.

The Washington Redskins (1-5) are coming off their first win of the season with a Week 6 victory over the lowly, winless Miami Dolphins.

Washington will be faced with a tough task in San Francisco’s defense, as newcomers Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander have a combined 32 tackles, while Nick Bosa is second on the team with three sacks.

Here’s how to watch 49ers-Redskins:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

