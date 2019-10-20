Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the Houston Texans make it three straight wins Sunday afternoon?

That will be the task at hand when they travel to Indianapolis to take on the 3-2 Colts.

Indianapolis is coming off a 19-13 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 and will look to come off its bye week with the same momentum at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both defenses will look to make an impact, as Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Colts signal-caller Jacoby Brissett have not been sacked over their last two games.

Here’s how to watch Texans vs. Colts:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

