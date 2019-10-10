Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Without playing a snap in the 2019 NFL season to this point, A.J. Green manages to stay in the news.

The Cincinnati Bengals wideout returned to the practice field Thursday in a limited capacity. This led to both Green and his head coach, Zac Taylor, commenting on the rumors of the seven-time Pro Bowl selection possibly being dealt before the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

Green talked to Bengals.com saying, “I’m prepared for anything. A trade’s not going to change who I am. I’m still going to play. I’m still going to be A.J.”

Taylor was much more direct with his comments, saying, “I’ve heard the speculation. We are not trading that guy.”

The Bengals head coach’s remarks theoretically should halt the chatter of Green possibly being moved. That said, Green was one of the wide receivers linked to the New England Patriots, who certainly could use some pass-catching help.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images