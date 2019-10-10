Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski’s broadcasting debut is upon us.

The New England Patriots legend announced Tuesday that he signed a deal with FOX to work as an NFL analyst for the remainder of the season. The retired tight end will join the likes of Michael Strahan, Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw on the set of “FOX NFL Sunday.”

However, Gronkowski’s first crack at broadcasting will take place Thursday night before the Patriots game against the New York Giants. The 30-year-old will debut at 7:30 p.m. ET during FOX’s pregame coverage.

Check out this Instagram post:

So, will Gronkowski offer “hard-hitting” analysis, as Tom Brady expects?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images